Every Record-Breaking Moment in Drake's Career

They don't call him the 6 God for nothing.

In the decade since Drake released Thank Me Later, his debut studio album, there have been very few records that the Canadian rapper hasn't been able to break. And then break again. And then, sometimes, break for a third time.

It's been two years since the late June release of Scorpion, his fifth and most recent full-length studio album. The popularity of the LP allowed the former Degrassi star to surpass a milestone marker long held by The Beatles. With seven singles off Scorpion simultaneously charting in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, he obliterated the iconic British quartet's record of five in 1964. And there's a whole lot more where that came from.

In honor of that particular achievement's second anniversary, we thought we'd gather every single record Drake's ever broken in the last decade. It took a while and, we'll admit, there's so many of them, we're not even entirely sure we caught them all. And there's a good chance that, if you're reading this, it's too late and he's already broken some more.