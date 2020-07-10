Naya RiveraRacial JusticeKanye WestKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Morphe Cosmetics Cuts Ties With Jeffree Star After Jackie Aina and More YouTubers Speak Out

Makeup brand Morphe announces they will no longer be working with Jeffree Star following months of controversy and demands from stars like Jackie Aina
Morphe is envisioning their future without Jeffree Star.

In a statement released on Friday, the makeup company stated they are working towards cutting ties with the controversial YouTuber. "Today we've made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products. We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks," they said. "As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand."

Their decision to stop working with Star comes after multiple influential figures in the beauty community demanded action from the company. Jackie Aina, who was one of the first stars to speak out about Morphe's connection, wrote on Twitter in July, "hey boos, as some of you may know as of this week I will no longer be a @MorpheBrushes affiliate... I refuse to align myself with a company that continues to retail antiblack racist beauty brands. I strongly encourage other influencers to do the same!"

It was previously suggested by Tati Westbrook that Star invested in the beauty brand or was a part-owner but a spokesperson told Business Insider that there was no truth to the claim. "We can confirm that Jeffree Star retains no ownership of Morphe," the representative told the outlet. "He's not an investor. He's not a co-owner. Our only relationship is through retail distribution of Jeffree Star Cosmetics and our 2019 MorpheX collaboration."

Star has been embroiled in drama for the past few months, with claims of racism and harassment being leveled against him. 

Beauty influencer Kameron Lester accused Star of making him feel "manipulated," like the "token Black kid" and "uncomfortable" in certain situations.

Star did not address these accusations, but he later spoke out about past actions that had resurfaced on the internet. "It does not reflect who I am today or what I stand for or have EVER stood for," he said at the time. 

Since then, Star has remained silent on all social media platforms. E! News has previously reached out to the star for comment, but have not heard back.

