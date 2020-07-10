Liz Lemon Hasn't Changed a Bit in Hilarious 30 Rock Reunion Special Teaser

"How did you slap me?" Liz asks Jack Donaghy (Baldwin) during a phone call. "I have the iPhone 40," he responds.

Fey and NBC announced the one-hour, commercial free special last month. The reunion was shot remotely due to the current pandemic. "We're all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock said. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

