Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 16-Year-Old Son Deacon Drops First Single "Long Run"

Congratulations are in order for Deacon Phillippe! The 16-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe dropped his first single, "Long Run," on Friday. The artist is credited as a composer on the track and Nina Nesbitt provides the vocals.

Needless to say, the proud parents, who finalized their divorce in 2008, were excited to spread the word and celebrate their son's major achievement.

"New Song of the Summer! #LongRun." The 45-year-old actress wrote in part of an Instagram post. "So proud of my son @deaconphillippe... his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now! It's the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say?!). Check it out!"

"#LongRun OUT NOW on all platforms!" the 45-year-old actor also wrote on the social network. "Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!"