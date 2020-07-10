Naya RiveraRacial JusticeKanye WestKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate Anniversary With "Awkward" Throwback Photos

Carrie Underwood posted throwback photos to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Mike Fisher. Check out the pictures!
By Jess Cohen Jul 10, 2020 2:48 PM
Carrie UnderwoodCouplesAnniversariesCelebritiesMike Fisher
Carrie Underwood, Mike FisherInstagram

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

That's right, the Grammy winner and the former professional hockey player tied the knot 10 years ago today on July 10, 2010. To celebrate the special day, the superstar singer took to social media to share throwback photos of the couple, long before they said "I do."

Underwood wrote alongside the sweet photos, "Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you'll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you'll meet backstage at some girl's concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!"

The "Cry Pretty" singer also shared a more recent photo of the couple in her anniversary post.

"These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212!" Underwood said in a message to her husband. "Here's to many many more...without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!"

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Cutest Photos

Underwood and Fisher, who are parents to sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, recently opened up about their relationship on I Am Second's digital series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

During the conversation, Underwood explained why she "never" thought she'd end up with a guy like Fisher.

"Well he grew up hunting and being outdoors, and it's a big part of his life. I grew up on a cattle farm, and I went the other way," Underwood shared. "I don't eat meat and do my best to not buy leather things. I love animals, I love life so much that I always swore I would never marry a hunter... not in a million years."

"We just differ drastically. We learn from each other and we have [discussions] about things we disagree on but at the end of the day, we love each other very much," Underwood went on to say.

Fisher also added, "That's where our faith comes in, too. It's kind of that center ground, where that's the most important thing in anything. I know your heart, and I know my heart."

In honor of the couple's anniversary, let's take a look at their cutest photos together over the years!

Instagram
Happy Anniversary

The pair celebrate 9 years of marriage in July 2019.

"9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!!" he writes on Instagram.

Instagram
Date Night

The award for the cutest couple certainly goes to these two.  Underwood and Fisher enjoy a night out at the CMT Music Awards in June 2019.

Instagram
Perfect Pair

The duo go glam for the ACM Awards in 2019.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

The athlete gushes over the singer on her 36th birthday in March 2019.

"Happy birthday babe!" he writes on Instagram. "You're an incredible wife and mom! Us boys are so grateful for you! Love you lots."

 

Instagram
Family of Four

The proud parents add one more to their family and welcome their son Jacob Bryan Fisher in January 2019.

Instagram
Merry Christmas

The two celebrate the 2018 holiday with an adorable family photo.

Instagram
One-on-One Time

"Date night with my better half!!" the hockey pro captions the shot in August 2018.

Instagram
Happy Canada Day

The Canada native enjoys the holiday with his leading lady in July 2018.

Instagram
A Romantic Getaway

The two enjoy a trip to Napa Valley in May 2018.

Instagram
Halloween Fun

How cute are their 2017 costumes?

Instagram
Family Farm Day

Underwood and Fisher get lost in a corn maze at Lucky Ladd Farms in September 2017.

Instagram
Happy Valentine's Day

The Grammy winner looks pretty in pink for this 2017 holiday.

Instagram
Happy New Year

The couple rings in 2017 in style.

Instagram
Pucker Up

The duo show off their best "duck face" for the camera in this July 2016 pic.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Proud Spouse

Underwood and her eldest son support Fisher at his 1,000th NHL hockey game in March 2016.

Instagram
Baby Boy

The two welcome their first child, Isaiah, in March 2015 and announce the news with a picture of the baby boy's hand.

Instagram
A Day at the Ballpark

The couple cheers on the Toronto Blue Jays in May 2013.

Disney/Splash News
A Magical Day at Disney

The two enjoy a trip to Animal Kingdom in 2012.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Young Love

Shortly after they get engaged, the couple attends the 2010 Grammy Awards.

