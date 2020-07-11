So You Think You Can TikTok? 5 Things to Learn From Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Who doesn't want to TikTok with the stars?!

If you're like us, chances are you have come across Allison Holker and Stephen ‘tWitch" Boss' Instagram and TikTok feeds over quarantine. The odds are also high that you've been more than impressed with their workouts, smooth moves and candid family moments.

But before you assume every post is thought out and planned well in advance, you may just want to hear from the stars themselves.

"My husband and I are professional dancers and we've been together for 10 years. We don't plan anything," Allison shared with E! News exclusively when celebrating Banana Boat's #ProtectTheFun initiative. "We know each other so well. We know each other's patterns and movements. It's what brought us together and connected us as a couple."

The So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars pro added, "We just vibe with each other as if—this is going to sound crazy—we're in the club dancing together."