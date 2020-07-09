Naya Rivera Presumed Dead as Authorities Shift Search to "Recovery Operation"

Authorities also pointed out Thursday that this is not a natural lake but rather a man-made reservoir, "Which means it is deep, up to 130' in spots and loaded with debris on the bottom ie trees and other objects."

"There are challenges and safety issues at the sight," the sheriff's department stated. "Despite complaints that authorities suspended search efforts overnight, visibility for divers in the lake, during the day, is exceedingly limited somewhere between 5-9" you can't see at night."