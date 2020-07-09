Naya Rivera Is Missing After Son Is Found Alone on a Boat

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after Ventura, Calif. authorities found her son alone on a boat in the middle of Lake Piru on Wednesday, July 8, authorities confirm.

According to NBC4 L.A. reporter Robert Kovacik, a search for Rivera began on Wednesday afternoon, when the actress and her son, Josey Dorsey, failed to return a rental boat to the facilities after the three hours she paid for. When the staff found the boat, they discovered her 3-year-old son was alone.

Additionally, NBC4 L.A. reports the Ventura County Sheriff's Department stated that Rivera and Josey went swimming, but she never got back on the boat with her son, who was wearing a life jacket.

Sheriff's Department Cpt. Dean Worthy told The Los Angeles Times that investigators arrived at the scene around 4:40 p.m. and found a toddler "unharmed," but were still searching for the mother, who they did not identify. Worthy claimed, "The woman was nowhere to be found."