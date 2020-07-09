Update Your Winter Wardrobe With Dreamy Creams & Rich Burgundy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Pulling your Winter clothes out of the attic, only to realise you have nothing to wear?
The change in temperature can be confronting: changing foods, lifestyle and most importantly, fashion. It is too often we get caught wearing the same-old coats and knits from previous Winter's past—but not this year.
Here are nine of our fave dreamy creams and rich burgundy pieces to update your wardrobe for the chilly season.
Orolay Thickened down Hooded Coat
Big zips, bigger pockets! This versatile, thick and comfortable jacket will be your go-to for chilly winter mornings and running errands. With adjustable side zips and an extra-soft Artificial Lamb Down hood, you can throw on this beigey, sporty chic coat with any outfit.
Nasty Gal Nasty Says Relax Velvet Striped Blazer
Perfect for the return to the office (or rocking the top for those Zoom meetings), this luxe blazer has comfy chic covered. Featuring a bold striped cord and velvety to the touch, we're big fans of the blushing hue and relaxed silhouette. Grab it while it's onsale!
Unreal Fur Cambridge Puffer Jacket
The Puffer. The ultimate ‘jacket of the season', you'll feel good about keeping warm in this 100% vegan version. With 100% polyester insulation (that means warmth + no animals harmed!) to keep out the chill in up to -4 degrees, this soft, creamy tweed will keep you toasty for winters to come. And yes, it has pockets. Pre-order to be the first to own.
Mi Piaci Womens Erin Mid-Calf Boot
Forget the statement lip: the statement heel is here to stay. The Erin boot couldn't be a better way to warm up your winter, with its luxurious crocodile texture and stylish square toe. Designed in New Zealand and comfortable enough to wear from desk to dinner (or home office to kitchen), you'll never want to take them off.
findersKeepers High Mock Neck Knit
The ideal pairing piece for underneath coats and blazers, this shell-knit tee is thick enough to keep you warm, yet light enough to let you move. The unique knitted pattern elevates it beyond the classic tee, and adds a touch of elegance to any day or nighttime outfit.
Hannah Slim Heel Boots
Brighten up your day with a creamy nude boot, perfect for taking you through Winter into Spring and beyond. In a versatile shade, complimented by an easy-walking heel, this Forever New find will be your new favourite for pairing with denim jeans, flowing skirts and floaty dresses.
C/MEO COLLECTIVE Women's Viewpoint Trousers
Don't be fooled: plaid is not a fad, and is here to stay this winter. Take these high-waisted beauties for a spin around the (home) office, or throw on some heels to dress up for your next dinner date. This timeless classic piece offers both the style and versatility to become a wardrobe staple.
