Update Your Winter Wardrobe With Dreamy Creams & Rich Burgundy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Pulling your Winter clothes out of the attic, only to realise you have nothing to wear?

The change in temperature can be confronting: changing foods, lifestyle and most importantly, fashion. It is too often we get caught wearing the same-old coats and knits from previous Winter's past—but not this year.

Here are nine of our fave dreamy creams and rich burgundy pieces to update your wardrobe for the chilly season.