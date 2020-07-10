Naya RiveraRacial JusticeKanye WestKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Stars You Forgot Were On The King of Queens

As we celebrate The King of Queens coming to Peacock, NBC's new streaming service, we're looking back at the celebs that you forgot made an appearance on the sitcom.
By Kelsey Klemme Jul 10, 2020 3:00 PM
TV
It's time to head back to 3121 Aberdeen Street in Queens, New York!

That's right, in case you hadn't heard, NBC has a special delivery for The King of Queens fans as the iconic sitcom will be available to watch once the network's streaming service, Peacock, launches on July 15.

That means that you can catch up with Doug, Carrie, Arthur and the whole gang as you relive all nine seasons of the hilarious People's Choice Awards-nominated show.

As you watch it back—or maybe even experience the series for the first time—you'll of course enjoy reuniting with the show's main actors like Patton Oswalt, Kevin James, Leah Remini, the late Jerry Stiller and Victor Williams, but you'll also notice a few famous faces you may have forgot appeared in the show!

From seeing Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston play Doug's annoying neighbor to watching Jane Lynch as the couple's doctor, there are plenty of A-listers who played a small part of the show's success.

In honor of the show coming to Peacock, check out the guest stars you forgot about below.

CBS
Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch appeared in a single episode of The King of Queens as a fertility doctor who gives Doug (Kevin James) and his wife the news that they only have a few fertile days to try for a baby. Of course, this news comes right as their parents are coming for the weekend.

CBS
Adam Sandler

The Sandman plays one of Doug's old high school classmates who used to be a party animal but has since matured...or so Doug thinks. The two embark on a night of debauchery that goes wrong once Adam Sandler's Jeff "The Beast" Sussman escalates egging their old principal's car to breaking into a convenience store.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images
Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley plays herself on the series as a difficult client for Carrie (Leah Remini) to deal with.

 

CBS
Constance Zimmer

UnReal's Constance Zimmer plays Jenny, who works with Carrie at the office and is set up on a blind date with Spence (Patton Oswalt.)

Robert Voets/ CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Jon Favreau

The director, screenwriter and actor appeared in the "Trash Talker" episode during season 6, where he played Doug's old bully Sean McGee, who had tortured Doug back in the seventh grade by spreading a rumor around school that he licked trash.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images
Ray Romano

Of course fans expected to see Ray Romano on The King of Queens, since the show is set in the same world of Romano's show Everybody Loves Raymond.

While Romano was only on four episodes of the sister show, his episodes were still memorable for the hilarious situations we saw him and Doug in, such as when Ray got Doug in trouble with his driver's test and lost him his license.

CBS
Patricia Heaton

Just like Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton's Everybody Loves Raymond character made a few appearances on the sister show.

CBS
Rachel Dratch

Saturday Night Live's Rachel Dratch hilariously played Denise Battaglia, the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Spence.

After Spence proclaims his love to her as she is at the altar with another man, she runs away with her former husband-to-be...but to another man at the wedding who also proclaims his love for her.

CBS
Bryan Cranston

Before he played a terrifying meth lord on Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston was Doug's annoying pool-owning neighbor who spends his time poking his head over the fence and trying to rope Doug into multi-level marketing schemes.

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images
Ben Stiller

In the series' 100th episode, we see Arthur Spooner (the late Jerry Stiller) recollect his past, and in that flashback the actor's real-life son Ben Stiller plays the role of Arthur's father.

