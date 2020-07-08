NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Just Answered All Your Burning Questions About His Nickname

Wondering how Bubba Wallace got his nickname? Trust us, you are not alone.

During Tuesday's brand-new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Anthony Anderson was able to chat with the NASCAR driver.

First things first: Anthony had to ask how Darrell Wallace Jr. became Bubba?

"That's been a popular question as of late," he explained. "My sister gave me that nickname the day I was born. We don't know why. I don't know if she will ever admit why but we thought it was because she couldn't say brother but I think she's too embarrassed to admit that. But ever since the day I was born, I've always been Bubba."

And for old and new sport fans, we want to make it clear that this Bubba is not Bubba Watson from the golf world.

"I get mixed up with [him] all the time and especially as of late as well," he joked during his interview before sharing how he began his career in the sport. "I was racing go-karts at the age of nine when I started and I didn't know what the set path was going to be. I had no dreams or aspirations to be where I'm at today. It just kind of happened."