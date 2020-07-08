Brie & Nikki Bella Give an Update on Mom Kathy's Recovery Following Brain Surgery

On the road to recovery.

For an all-new episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella gave an update following their mom Kathy Colace's brain surgery. Last week, the Bella Twins took to social media and revealed that the Total Bellas matriarch underwent a major medical procedure for a "mass on her brain stem."

"Four months ago, our mother was diagnosed with Bell's palsy or, at least, they thought it was Bell's palsy," Brie explained on today's episode. "Majority of her face was paralyzed…It was her left side. You saw it a lot in her eye and her mouth and her forehead."

As Brie continued, she noted that Kathy began to display "other little signs," but was assured it was just Bell's palsy and that it would eventually go away.

"And then, a couple weeks ago, my mom woke up, her face was more paralyzed," Daniel Bryan's wife shared. "Her whole face went numb, she was extremely dizzy, she couldn't taste."