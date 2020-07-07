Becca Kufrin Says It's Not the Year to "Pretend Everything's Perfect” Amid Garrett Yrigoyen Split Rumors

Every year has its thorns—but 2020 sure is extra prickly.
Like so many Americans can relate to, the first half of the year has proven to be a challenging one. And during Tuesday's all-new episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Becca Kufrin opened up about her mindset as the second half of the year begins.
"I mean 2020 for me personally—and I think for a lot of people in not only our country but our world—it's testing us and there are so many different factors," she shared. "COVID is still a thing and because everything else that's taking place is at the forefront, sometimes I forget, like, ‘Oh, my God. We're living through a quarantine and this shutdown and people are dying.' Like, there's so much going on in this year."
And although a new decade started professionally "on a high," Becca explained that things have been challenging.
"It was easy sailing and now I look back just to a couple of months ago and I feel like I was at a totally different place in my life, like, a completely different mindset. With everything happening, I feel like I'm being tested," she shared on the podcast via Us Weekly. "I'm learning a lot more about myself and my friends and my family and just having new conversations that I've never had before in my life. And so yeah, good days, bad days, thank god for [my dog] Minno because she keeps me sane. She is like my therapy pet."
Some fans of Bachelor Nation are also speculating that Becca could be talking about her relationship with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. It appears the couple spent Fourth of July weekend apart.
At the same time, Becca "liked" Garrett's recent "Couples in Quarantine" video he participated in with Don't Call Me Mommy. She also commented on her man's Instagram photo as he held a baby boy. "I just wanna eat those cheeks," the publicist wrote online.
"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," Becca shared on her podcast with Rachel Lindsay last month. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."
For now, Becca is trying to stay positive and keep pushing through all the twist and twists the year has to offer.
"You want to try to put on a brave face, but I think I'm learning that that's not the case. This is not the year to do that and to pretend everything's perfect," she explained on Tuesday's podcast. "So just going through the motions. Thank god I have a great support group and friends and family but I'm learning a lot. 2020, it's been a lot. But I look at it as, I would never want to not do 2020 for as many crazy things that have happened. So that's kind of where I am."