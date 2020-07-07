Bring the Boho Beach Vibes Indoors This Summer With These Coastal Decor Accents

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You know that fully at peace feeling that comes over you when your strolling down the beach? Well you can take that mood home with you by turning your house into a coastal oasis.

Below, the boho coastal décor we're eyeing, from artwork to throw pillows from Amazon, Urban Outfitters and more. You can set it out in time for summer, or keep the beachy feel year round with these finds.