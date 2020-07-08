Racial JusticeShop E!KHLOE & TRISTANMary Kay LetourneauKardashians

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Disick Turns 8! Celebrate By Looking Back at Her Cutest Pics

By Allison Crist Jul 08, 2020 1:00 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBirthdaysKourtney KardashianScott DisickKardashian NewsKardashiansKidsShowsCelebritiesPenelope Disick
RETURNS SEPTEMBER
Related: North West & Penelope Disick Attend JoJo Siwa's Sweet 16

Happy birthday, Penelope Disick

As loyal Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans surely know, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's only daughter (and the very first Kardashian granddaughter!) turns 8 today.

The former couple welcomed their second child back in 2012, and since then we've watched little P—along with her big brother Mason (10) and little brother Reign (5)—practically grow up before our very eyes. 

Over the years, Penelope has become quite the fashionista, and is often seen posing in stylish ensembles on her mom's Instagram. The two definitely have a special bond, and oftentimes, it seems as though Penelope is Kourtney's mini me!

The Poosh founder is constantly expressing her love and gratitude for her daughter, and as Kourtney wrote in May, she also gives her advice like "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved."

Watch
Inside North West & Penelope Disick's "Candy Land"-Themed B-Day Bash

Penelope is also close with all of her cousins—especially her BFF, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first-born, North West. Last year, the duo celebrated their birthdays with a joint Candy Land-themed party, so there's no telling what their parents have planned for this year!

But for now, today is all about Penelope. Celebrate her birthday by looking back at some of the 8-year-old's cutest photos of all time!

Trending Stories

1

The Forever Shocking Story of Mary Kay Letourneau and Her Teen Student

2

James Charles Speaks Out Amid Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson Drama

3
Exclusive

Married at First Sight Groom Is Making People Uncomfortable

read
North West and Penelope Disick Are Part of SKIMS-Wearing "Cardi Crew" and Cardi B Approves
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!
Instagram
Two Peas in a Pod

P and her mom sharing noodles, Lady and the Tramp-style!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, North!

Kourtney posted this cousin snapshot in honor of North West's seventh birthday.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Penelope and her little brother, Reign Disick, playing around on a family trip to Montana.

Instagram
Motherly Advice

Kourtney paired this photo of her and Penelope with a heartwarming caption: "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter."

Instagram
Celebration Selfie

Penelope posing with festive balloons while celebrating Easter in April of 2020!

Instagram
More Easter Fun

Even more festive than the bunny balloons? An actual bunny!

Instagram
Poolside With Dad

"My loves," Scott captioned this candid pic of Penelope and Reign.

Instagram
Puppy Love

A close-up of Penelope and the family's golden retriever posted by Scott, who called his only daughter "my little precious." Aw!

Instagramming in Italy

"An Italian dream," Kourt wrote on a series of photos that showcased an admittedly dreamy vacation.

Country Chic

Penelope embracing her surroundings while on a family trip to Montana!

More Montana Moments

P proving yet again that she's not afraid of anything.

Instagram
P the Poser

"Girl's got poses," Kourtney captioned this adorable and sassy IG pic.

Instagram
Modeling Sesh

Work those angles, Poosh!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"how FREAKING CUTE is she with her hair cut???!!!?" - Auntie KoKo

Instagram
My First Haircut

After six "enchanting" years on this earth, Kourtney took her daughter to get her first ever haircut

Instagram
Daddy-Daughter Fun Day

"Date Day" Scott posted while enjoying a weekend outing with his only daughter.

Instagram
Miami Fun

Penelope basks in the sun with mom Khloe Kardashian in Miami.

Instagram
Besties

Penelope and cousin North West dance and sing together.

Instagram
KoKo Love

Penelope and Aunt Khloe Kardashian share a special moment.

Instagram
Little Mermaid

Penelope wears one of her favorite costumes, as seen in a photo mom Kourtney Kardashian posted on the child's fourth birthday.

Mermaid Party!

P and Nori rock mermaid tails during an under-the-sea themed party.

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat
Sweet Selfie

It's never too early to perfect your selfie game!

Snapchat
Pretty Princesses

The besties make perfect Disney princesses, don't you think?

Instagram
Royal Court

The trio looks like characters from a fantastic fairytale.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

James Charles Speaks Out Amid Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson Drama

2

Chris Evans & Lily James Spark Romance Rumors After London Sighting

3

Amanda Kloots Shares What She'll Miss Most About Nick Cordero

4

Princess Raiyah Gets Married in First Royal Wedding Since COVId-19

5
Exclusive

See Savannah Chrisley Tell Brother Chase She's Calling Off Her Wedding