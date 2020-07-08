Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Disick Turns 8! Celebrate By Looking Back at Her Cutest Pics

Happy birthday, Penelope Disick!

As loyal Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans surely know, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's only daughter (and the very first Kardashian granddaughter!) turns 8 today.

The former couple welcomed their second child back in 2012, and since then we've watched little P—along with her big brother Mason (10) and little brother Reign (5)—practically grow up before our very eyes.

Over the years, Penelope has become quite the fashionista, and is often seen posing in stylish ensembles on her mom's Instagram. The two definitely have a special bond, and oftentimes, it seems as though Penelope is Kourtney's mini me!

The Poosh founder is constantly expressing her love and gratitude for her daughter, and as Kourtney wrote in May, she also gives her advice like "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved."