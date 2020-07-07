5 H&M Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Oh, H&M, how we love thee for your fashion-forward ways that don't break the bank!
We love your breezy skirts and simple summer dresses, and even your bathing suits that make us feel like we should be dancing in a music video. And with new drops all the time, it's pretty much a guarantee that we'll find something to fall in love with each and every week.
Below, we're sharing our five faves from H&M this week. Shop 'em and join the fashion lovefest!
Draped Skirt
Though it comes in three colors, we love this draped skirt in the vibrant orange colorway... and when paired with a white top, it just screams summer. It's made of super soft jersey with ruched detailing up the center to call attention to the draping. It also has a flattering high waist with an elasticized waistband to give you room to move.
Padded-Cup Swimsuit
Fully lined with a deep V front and back, you might think this swimsuit is just a basic black one-piece, but then bam! The back reveals a sexy criss-cross detail. And if you're worried about that plunging neckline, don't: there's cups with removable inserts to give your girls support and coverage.
Ribbed Pajamas
Even if you're over all your loungewear, you're always going to need new PJs. May we recommend this cute set featuring a breezy tee and matching shorts? It's perfect for summer, made of soft ribbed jersey and cut in an oversized silhouette. We bet nobody would blink twice if you wore them out and about.
T-shirt with Printed Design
Just like your PJ collection, your t-shirt collection could always use another addition. We love this simple white tee featuring a garden rose smack dab in the middle. It's cute, it's sweet, it's made of breathable soft cotton jersey, and it would look great with a pair of cutoffs.
Puff-Sleeved Jersey Dress
Sure, you could get this dress in standard black, but then you'd be missing out on this stunning lilac hue. Isn't it perfect for the season? And the nice, loose cut of the dress, with its dropped shoulders and round neckline, is perfect for lazy summer days. Like most of the things on our list, it's made of soft cotton jersey (are you sensing a trend?).
