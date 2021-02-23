How Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Built a Marriage That Leaves Us All Feeling Just a Little Jealous

Watch : Emily Blunt Preaches the Importance of Dreaming Big

If Emily Blunt could go back and change her wedding day, she definitely would.

Not the part where she pledged forever to John Kraskinski, of course, just one small decision she made in the lead up to that July day. "I got a bad spray tan, and I would probably change that," she confessed during a March 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. "I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color."

Having flown their guests—including Matt Damon, Meryl Streep and Jimmy Kimmel—to George Clooney's sprawling Italian villa, she still marvels at the fact that she decided to pinch pennies with her bridal look. "It was a do-it-yourself—why was I on a budget on my wedding day? Why?" she lamented. "It was a bit patchy. It stinks! And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan—wearing white. Just seeping orange. It was terrible."