Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok Exes Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson

It's been three months since TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson called it quits, but the drama between the exes is far from over.
As fans of the social media stars will recall, Charli, 16, and Chase, 18, announced their breakup in April. "Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together," Charli shared with her fans at the time. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."
"We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!" Charli continued in her message to her fans. "I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."
The TikTok sensation, who has over 68 million followers on the platform, also explained why she decided to wait before announcing the split. "I wanted to take the time to process it for myself," Charli told her followers. "Breakups are tough for anyone, so I'd really rather not talk about it anymore."
In a separate statement, Chase, known to fans as Lil Huddy, also addressed the breakup.
"Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life," he wrote. "We are sorry it's taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first."
Since their split was announced, many fans have wondered about the reason behind the breakup. Now, new details appear to be emerging about the drama between the stars.
In a since-deleted message, Chase addressed speculation about his involvement with fellow TikTok star Nessa Barrett. Shutting down any cheating rumors, Chase said that he and Charli were broken up when he shared a kiss with Nessa.
In a since-deleted tweet, Chase wrote, "All of this drama going on is because I kissed Nessa when we were both single."
After seeing this tweet from Chase, Charli replied, "then you shouldn't have come to my house after without telling me..."
In another since-deleted tweet capture by fans, Chase shared accusations about fellow social media stars and said, "The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli and I'm sorry I hurt her. We broke up and I messed up by kissing Nessa."
Charli responded to this message by telling her ex, "stop deflecting you're actions onto others because you can't take responsibility chase. want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?"
Amid the social media drama, Charli took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a swimsuit, writing, "your loss ;)."
Nessa Barrett has yet to publicly address any allegations of cheating. E! News has reached out to Charli, Chase and Nessa for comment. Charli's rep is not commenting.