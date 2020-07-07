See Hilary Swank Go Away in New TV Series for Netflix

Hilary Swank is going where she's gone only a few times before: Series regular television.

The two-time Oscar winner will star in Away, premiering Friday, Sept. 4, opposite Josh Charles. The series created by Andrew Hinderaker and executive produced by Jason Katims and showrunner Jessica Goldberg is described as a "thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way."

Swank, whose regular TV credits include Beverly Hills, 90210 and Trust, plays Emma Green, an American astronaut preparing to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars. Before she does so, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband and teen daughter (Talitha Bateman) "when they need her the most."