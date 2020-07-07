Disappointment Was All Around on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Oh, Jihoon. What are they going to do with you?

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Deavan, the two kids and her mom made their way to the new apartment Jihoon secured for them to call home. "It looks like the ghetto of Korea," Deavan said in a confessional. There was no living room, just two bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom. It didn't go very well.

Deavan's mom said she was really disappointed with her son-in-law, that the apartment wasn't a place for a family. The pressure seemed to be getting to Jihoon. "I'm going to go insane," he said. He acknowledged he let everyone down and said he was prepared to pay for everything from this point forward…but still has no money. Deavan said if he was honest with her, she wouldn't have come. So, she planned to go home with her mom.