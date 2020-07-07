The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Shuts Down This Rumor About Her Split From Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph is on the defense.
On Monday night's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever special, host Chris Harrison grilled Cassie on her recent split from Colton Underwood. Cassie and Colton, who met on Season 23 of the ABC dating series but never officially got engaged, announced their breakup in late May, however have yet to disclose the reason why their relationship just didn't work out.
When Chris asked Cassie, 25, why the pair went their separate ways, she had this to say: "It's kind of a sensitive subject because we're still going through it, and I'm still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven't really talked about it publicly yet and I don't know if either of us is ready, but I will say it's been really hard."
Chris even suggested Colton's battle with coronavirus may have contributed to growing tension between the pair, but Cassie very quickly shut that down.
"Quarantine and COVID had nothing to do with our breakup at all," she remarked. "I think that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family made us closer even."
Despite their show-mance ending in heartbreak, Cassie said she has "no regrets" about their time together.
"For me," Cassie shared, "the biggest thing that I've learned from everything has been to be confident, because like, even doing this, I'm a little nervous."
"I can tell you're a little on guard," Chris responded. "You're worried, and I get it. You're worried you're gonna upset Colton. You're worried you're gonna say something."
"A little bit," Cassie told The Bachelor franchise host, concluding, "Again, I don't really want to go into detail about anything. I kind of want to respect him in that way, too, and not talk a lot about it."
"I don't think there's anything that I left out of our conversation that I need people to know," Cassie said before signing off.
Just days ago, Cassie returned to social media after a month-long break. During that time, the reality TV star said she was able to slow down and focus on her own healing away from the court of public opinion.
Meanwhile, Colton, 28, appears to be doing the same with his own loved ones.