Inside Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots' Heartwarming, Heartbreaking Love Story

After Bullets ended, Kloots moved away from dancing full-time to focus on her next chapter. "I loved and did it for 16 years, but it got to a point where I was 32 and I wanted certain things in my life," she later explained to The-Void. "The ups and downs of the performing world being in and out of jobs—it just wasn't working for me anymore. I needed consistency and I wanted that control."

Eventually her signature workouts The Rope—in which a jump rope features prominently—and The Dance garnered her a devoted clientele and an even bigger following online.

There were shades of Kloots' if-you-want-it-go-for-it approach when Cordero, asked what sort of advice he had for young actors hoping to be on Broadway one day, told Camp Broadway in 2018, "Start writing. Like in a journal. That gives you good ideas about what you really want to achieve and insights about where you need to go in your career. Or, if you come up unsatisfied with the amount of work you're getting or what kind of work you're getting, try and create your own—it's the oldest trick in the book! Write a play. Do a performance piece. Start an improv group. You've got to try to empower yourself in your career, so just take a risk!"

And he and Kloots did endlessly inspire each other.

For instance, Cordero wasn't much of a jump-roper, she recalled later in one of the myriad stories she told about Nick via Instagram so that the world could better get to know the man fighting for his life in the hospital. When Nick ended up in a coma at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Kloots started playing "Live Your Life" daily and encouraged fans to post their own videos singing along and dancing to the tune with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.