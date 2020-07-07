Kourtney Kardashian Says She's Set "Free" After "Toxic" Experience on KUWTK

Related : Kourtney Kardashian Felt Like She Was on a Hamster Wheel

Kourtney Kardashian is doing what makes her happy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star articulates this very point in her cover story for the July/August issue of Vogue Arabia. Namely, Kris Jenner's oldest gets candid about her break from the limelight, including the decision to limit her role on the hit E! docu-series.

"I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," the mother of three tells the magazine.

Earlier this year, during a season 18 confessional, Kourtney told the KUWTK cameras that she was limiting her role on the show.

"I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow," Kourtney shared at the time. "I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that."