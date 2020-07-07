Checking In on 22 Big Brother Winners: Where Are They Now?

Season 21: Jackson Michie

Michie, a 25-year-old server, beat out girlfriend Holly Allen, whom he started dating in the BB house, to win the most recent season in a 6-3 jury vote.

Alas, the showmance didn't last. In June 2020, the couple revealed they had broken up, both posting statements on their respective Instagram accounts.

"There has been one constant through it all and that's the amazing woman standing next to me," he wrote. "Life has continued to work in ways neither of [us] expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions. This isn't because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best."

Still, Michie has nothing but fond memories from his time on the show, telling E!, "Hands down my favorite part of Big Brother was all of the laughs, stories, and memories we all had being cooped up in that house for 99 days. After a while, conversation gets ridiculous and I had some of my best, least-distracted times with them."

As for any big purchases he made with his earnings, he revealed he bought a new TV.

"I've never gone into a Best Buy and picked the biggest baddest tv on display and said, 'That one. I want THAT one.' So I did," he said. "I don't like spending money on materialistic things, but I treated myself just this once and it was worth it... especially during hours of quarantine binge-watching."