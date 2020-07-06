Brie & Nikki Bella Go Completely Nude for Stunning Joint Maternity Shoot

Bare baby bumps.
Today, Brie Bella celebrated 37 weeks pregnant by taking to Instagram and sharing a very special picture of herself and twin Nikki Bella. In a black-and-white photo, the Total Bellas stars cradle their growing bellies while completely nude.
"This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing," Brie penned.
As E! readers surely know, back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This reveal was a part of a double announcement as twin Nikki is pregnant too.
"As twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we'd be different. It's crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms," she continued. "We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I'll remember forever."
Of course, not only is Brie eager to meet her own little one, she's also excited to welcome her new nephew into the world. During the season 5 finale of Total Bellas, Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev learned they are having a baby boy.
Brie and Bryan have chosen to keep their unborn second child's sex a surprise until the birth.
"Can't wait to meet her little boy and I can't wait to see what I'll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I'm happy to end it as one," the soon-to-be mother of two concluded.
Following Brie's post, Nikki also took to the picture sharing site and expressed a similar sentiment about their twin pregnancies.
"Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well," Nikki relayed. "I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide."
She added, "And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can't wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks."
Congratulations again to both Bella twins!