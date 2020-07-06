Why So Many Stars Heart White Fox Boutique

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What do Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B and Kylie Jenner all have in common? They love stocking their wardrobes with fashionable goodies from White Fox!
It's not hard to see why. White Fox is packed with a ton of closet must-haves at affordable prices, like dresses from mini to maxi, comfy, cozy and stylish loungewear, and even swimwear! No wonder Dua Lipa, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and more love it so much.
If you want to see what all the hype is about, we've got a special deal for you: use code ENEWS15 to get 15% off sitewide (excluding collabs and sale)! But this deal doesn't last long... you only have until Thursday, July 9th at 11:59pm PT to put that code to good use.
So what are you waiting for? Shop some of our faves, and some celeb-loved pieces, below!
Kiki Bikini Top and Ibiza Bottoms
This sweet neon green bikini is a fave of one Kylie Jenner, and it's not hard to see why. Lined but not padded, with bones in the bandeau and ruched detailing in the bottoms, this is a swimsuit that was clearly made for selfies... and getting an incredible tan.
Weekend Dreaming Ribbed Mini Dress
Keep up with the tie-dye trend in this curve-hugging dress, sporting double drawstring ruching on the sides so you can accent that mini in style. It's breathable, made of a cotton/poly blend, and works either as a casual weekend piece when paired with cute kicks, or as a drop dead gorgeous night on the town piece with a pair of strappy heels.
Do It Well Crop
Let out your inner wild thing in this cropped leopard-print top, sporting a classic off-the-shoulder look with slight puffing at the sleeves (also on-trend!) and frilly details. It also ties at the front and features a structured bust to give your girls some extra support. Whether paired with jeans or a little black skirt, it's a showstopper.
Cheers To That Jumpsuit
Now this is a jumpsuit worth the extra bathroom time. With a polka dot overlay that adds some extra dimension to what would otherwise be a plain black jumpsuit, the sheer mesh midsection adds a little extra intrigue, while the flared legs call attention to your gams. It also has adjustable tie straps and an invisible back zipper.
Real Games Bike Shorts
If you haven't jumped on the bike shorts train, now's the time, and we say these are the shorts to get you on-trend. They're high-waisted for a flattering look, but the elasticized waistband will hold you in when you're breaking a sweat. Plus, charcoal is a nice neutral to pair with more colorful sports bras, tanks and tees when you want to call attention to how hard you're working out.
Central Park Knit
Yes, yes, we know it's summer, and we haven't even come close to hitting those sweltering days that leave us longing for winter. So why are we recommending this sweater? First, because fall will be here before you know it. And second, because will you look at this thing? It's beautiful. Featuring a ribbed knit, an oversized fit and a scooped neckline with slouchy sleeves, it's just begging for knee-high boots and a PSL.
Pasadena Bikini Top and Calabasas Bottoms
But before we get to sweater/PSL season, there's still some summer sun to bask in. So you should do so in this itsy bitsy, teeny weeny, yellow bikini (no polka dots, sorry) as beloved by Karrueche Tran. Yellow not your thing? Fret not, this two-piecer comes in a kaleidoscope of colors including blue, pink, red, purple and more.
