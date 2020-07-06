Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reunite One Month After Their Breakup

Back on? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted out together over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the daughter of Lionel Richie reunited in Malibu, just over one month after calling it quits. Cameras spotted Scott and Sofia, wearing a mask as advised amid the Coronavirus pandemic, walking on the beach together as they celebrated the holiday.

"Sofia and Scott have always been in touch," a source tells E! News. "Sofia was giving Scott space to deal with his emotions, but would check in on him frequently during their 'split'. Scott was adamant about meeting up this past weekend. He expressed he really wanted to see Sofia and they both agreed they had missed each other."

"Sofia agreed to meet up and thought she had given him ample time to sort out his issues and get help," the insider continues. "They had a casual lunch together in Malibu and a nice walk on the beach. It felt as if things were normal again and that made Sofia happy."

The source also adds, "They aren't back together but have discussed seeing each other again. Sofia wants it to be a slow progression and wants to make sure Scott is in the right headspace. She expressed she missed the kids and that it was good to see Scott in a good place right now."