Gigi Hadid Claps Black at Claim She's "Disguising" Her Baby Bump

Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight.
The 25-year-old supermodel recently called out a publication for posting an article that suggested she's been "disguising" her growing baby bump with her fashion choices.
Earlier this week, British Vogue published a story about Gigi's pregnancy. The outlet explained that during an Instagram Live, the supermodel answered a fan's question about not having "a tummy."
The 25-year-old star answered, "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it's a different story!"
However, Gigi is clearing the air and clapped back at the publication for its misleading headline.
"Disguise ....," she began her caption on Twitter, which was directly in response to British Vogue's post on the social media platform. "I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories—not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks."
She added, "For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones."
While it's rumored Gigi's having a girl and expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, she has kept details of her little one to herself. She did confirm the baby news in April during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show.
"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she told the late night host at the time.
Adding, "Especially during this time... it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."
Earlier this year, the supermodel opened up about wanting to start a family.
"I think that as I get older... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling," she told i-D magazine for its Spring issue. "I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full time cooking!"
It's unclear when Gigi is expected to welcome her little one. But from her latest Twitter clap back, she's already in mom mode!