Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Coming Out With Her Own Goop-Inspired Lifestyle Brand

There's a new celebrity lifestyle brand to swoon over.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is diving deeper into the world of home goods, fashion, beauty and wellness. That's right, fans of the 50-year-old star will soon be able to shop her multitude of products.

According to the Daily Mail, the Welsh actress is building her Casa Zeta-Jones brand into something bigger and will debut its new goodies sometime this week. Like Gwyneth Paltrow's extremely successful Goop empire, the publication reports Catherine plans to sell makeup, kitchenware, coffee, vegan shoes and more under her lifestyle company.

The publication also pointed out that her line of vegan shoes has been described as being "made from the finest vegan leather," and will be priced in the $60 range. Moreover, her home goods collection will include traditional Welsh love spoons—something the actress reportedly enjoys giving out as a gift.

"Friends of the actress say that she's hoping the project will "boost her profile and give her something to 'focus on' as her children get older," the outlet reported.