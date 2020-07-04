Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Debuts New Boyfriend on Fourth of July

Jessica Batten is ready for a second chance at love this summer.

While celebrating Fourth of July weekend, the Love Is Blind star took to Instagram and introduced fans to her new boyfriend. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Dr. Benjamin McGrath.

"Happy Fourth! Freedom isn't free. I'm thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness. I hope you all do the same!" she shared on social media. "For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again. Can't wait to share some of our adventures. #followyourheart #happyfourth #244."

Many fans were quick to congratulate the reality star including her co-star Kelly Chase who was able to meet the special guy last weekend. And when one viewer asked the important question—Is he 34 or 24?—Jessica didn't hesitate to reply.

"He was 34 at the time of filming so it turns out that's exactly what I was looking for," she wrote alongside a face with tears of joy emoji. "Thanks for asking."