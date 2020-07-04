Trailblazing Actor Earl Cameron Dead at 102

Hollywood has lost one of its pioneers.

Earl Cameron, the Bermuda-born British actor who famously appeared in roles spanning from Pool of London to Inception, died Friday, his family confirmed to E! News. The star was 102 years old.

"Earl Cameron CBE passed away peacefully on 03 July 2020 at his home in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, surrounded by his wife and family," a statement read. "His family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect they have received. He was a man who stood by his moral principles and was inspirational. His deep commitment to the Baha'i Faith and the oneness of humanity informed all his choices. As an artist and actor he refused to accept roles that demeaned or stereotyped the character of people of colour. He will be sadly missed."

After years of theater work, Cameron rose to fame in his first film, the 1951 Pool of London, in which he played a leading role as a merchant sailor who falls in love with a white woman. According to The Telegraph, it was the "first major role for a Black actor in a British mainstream film."

"First British film to show a mixed-race relationship," he told The Guardian with a shrug in 2017. "But it felt natural to me. It felt like real life."