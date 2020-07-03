Lea Michele Returns to Social Media Following Controversy

Lea Michele shared her first picture to her Instagram Story since multiple co-stars came forward to share their alleged experiences with her.

The Glee star posted three photos to her Instagram Story on Friday, one of which showed her wearing a black mask, a pair of leggings and a sports bra that revealed her growing baby bump. She left each photo caption-less, but it appears the pictures were captured while on a hike in California.

Her followers were quick to notice the new activity on the app as the 33-year-old has been absent from all of her social media accounts for the better part of a month.

Michele's last post to Instagram was on June 3, when she issued an apology to the numerous individuals who "perceived" her prior actions to be "insensitive or inappropriate."

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," Lea said, referencing the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the country.