Maren Morris Deletes All Photos of Son After Ryan Hurd Defends Her From Mommy Shamers

Maren Morris is no longer sharing photos of son Hayes Andrew after the country singer came under fire from mommy shamers.

This week, the new mom shared a picture of herself holding her 3-month-old son on an inflatable raft on a lake while sipping on an alcoholic beverage. She captioned the photo, "Motor-floatin'"

However, upon posting the picture numerous people commented to ask where Hayes' life-vest was.

Morris' husband Ryan Hurd reassured the critics that Hayes does have two life jackets, but he wasn't wearing them. He added, "I'd like to say, my wife usually doesn't need me to defend her, but she's a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture."

Nonetheless, Maren deleted the photo from her social media.