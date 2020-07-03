Racial JusticeShop E!Where Are They Now?RoyalsGHISLAINE MAXWELL

Kacey Musgraves and Husband Ruston Kelly Announce Divorce

Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly announce they are getting a divorce 2-years after they married in a Tennessee wedding
Ruston Kelly, Kacey MusgravesGeorge Pimentel/WireImage

Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly announced they're getting a divorce, but stated they remain friends. 

In a statement shared via the Associated Press on Friday, July 3, the country singers wrote, "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased," they explained. "We've made this painful decision together—a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."

The couple added they "hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other," and request privacy and positivity as they "learn how to navigate through this."

Kacey and Ruston married two years after they met at Nashville's iconic Blue Bird Cafe. They exchanged vows on Oct. 14 2017, with their dog in attendance for the nuptials. 

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment

