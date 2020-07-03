Racial JusticeShop E!Where Are They Now?RoyalsGHISLAINE MAXWELL

Prince Royce Tests Positive for Coronavirus: See His Important Safety Message

Singer Prince Royce has shared that he tested positive for Coronavirus. Watch his message on the importance of social distancing.
Prince Royce

Prince Royce has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The singer took to social media on Friday morning to share an important safety message with his fans, urging them to take precautions against the virus.

"I never thought I would've had to do this video," the 31-year-old star shared with his millions of followers, adding that two weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm in shock, I didn't think it was gonna happen to me. I thought that taking precautions by washing my hands and wearing a mask was gonna be enough and it was not."

"I know Fourth of July is coming up, I know we've been stuck, we wanna go out, we think that it's not gonna happen to us, and it's real," the artist, née Geoffrey Royce Rojas, continued. "I just want to try to encourage my community, my youth, to take care of yourselves, to be mindful of others."

"Some of you guys might not be having symptoms, you guys might be spreading this around," Royce continued. "Not everyone's gonna take this lightly. I'm fortunate that it didn't hit me as hard, I'm feeling better now...I'm hoping to come out negative in the next week or so."

Royce added that he's "concerned and frustrated" with those not practicing social distancing and not wearing a mask, urging people to help protect those most at risk.

In a message on his Instagram, Royce further explained, "I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and I am on day number 12 since my symptoms began. My case has been mild and I am feeling well. I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard - this virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing. I didn't think I had it as I didn't feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others."

"This holiday weekend please maintain social distancing, use masks, if you don't have to leave home to work or get together with others, don't do it," he continued. "For younger people, this is more than just about taking care of ourselves, it is about taking care of others, older people and those with compromised immune systems. Please let's take this seriously and act responsibly and with compassion. Let's all take care of each other."

