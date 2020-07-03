Racial JusticeShop E!Where Are They Now?RoyalsGHISLAINE MAXWELL

Wear These Sandals and Flip Flops to the Pool or Beach

Shop them from Nordstrom, Amazon and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 03, 2020 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Fashion
EComm: Best pool/beach shoes/flip flopsE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to the perfect pair of shoes for the pool or beach, you'll want either an option that's waterproof and can withstand the elements, or a pair that's affordable enough to risk the wear and tear.

Below, this year's best pool and beach shoes, from flip flops to waterproof sandals. Shop them at a variety of price-points from Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

read
This Summer's Best Beach Cover-Ups

Havaianas Slim Flip Flop

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of Havaianas. These rose gold ones have a comfortable squishy footbed.

$26
Nordstrom

Jack Rogers Georgica Jelly Flip Flop

Waterproof doesn't have to equal ugly. These signature-style Jack Rogers have a jelly construction.

$50
$30
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Sportscaster Dan O'Toole Confirms 1-Month-Old Daughter Has Been Found

2

Byron "Reckful" Bernstein Dead at 31 After Proposing to Girlfriend

3

Every Movie Coming to Peacock, NBCU's Streaming Service

42 Gold Begonia Slide Sandal

How pretty are these woven leather slides? They look a little nicer than flip flops if you're going to a pool party. 

$89
Chinese Laundry

Tkees Solids Flip Flops

These leather flip flops will hold up nicely and have a pretty, soft hue.

$50
Shopbop

Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal

Classic slides are always a great bet when water is involved, and these come in a wide range of colors. Plus, reviewers rave about them.

$47
Amazon

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials

These bestselling Birkenstocks are waterproof and come in several colors. 

$45
Zappos

Thin Flip Flop

How special is the bandana print on these classic flip-flops? The Tory Burch logo is another detail.

$58
Tory Burch

Havaianas Your Riviera Sandal in Sand Gray

For a new take on the classic flip flop, slip on these T-strap Havaianas. They're just a little more fashion-forward than a plain pair of flip flops.

$44
Havaianas

Dolce Vita Darla Sandals in Natural Raffia

The natural raffia on these slide sandals is so summer-ready. Allow them to dress up your swimsuit.

$65
$45
Dolce Vita

Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal

These lightweight, adventure-ready sandals float so you'll never lose them in the water. They come in other colors, too.

$40
Urban Outfitters

Chaco Women's Z/Cloud X Sandal in Crochet Black

You can't go wrong with Chacos, since they're super comfortable for walking and OK to get wet. We love the classic black and white straps of this pair.

$110
$76
Amazon

Tory Burch Emmy Sandal

Up your style game with these T-strap leather sandals with a funky foot-bed. They also have an eye-catching Tory Burch logo charm.

$198
Nordstrom

Antilles Flip-Flops

We're digging the embossed foot-bed of these flip flops in a rosy hue. They're available in other colors too.

$24
Roxy

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops in Leopard Print

Spice things up with these leopard print flip flops with rose gold straps. They go great with a solid colored swimsuit.

$26
$18
Asos

Next, check out this year's best beach totes and summer bags and make a splash in Khloe Kardashian's new Good American swim collection.

Trending Stories

1

Sportscaster Dan O'Toole Confirms 1-Month-Old Daughter Has Been Found

2

Byron "Reckful" Bernstein Dead at 31 After Proposing to Girlfriend

3

Every Movie Coming to Peacock, NBCU's Streaming Service

4

Wear These Sandals and Flip Flops to the Pool or Beach

5

Great Scott! 30 Back to the Future Secrets Revealed