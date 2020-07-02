Sia Recalls Stopping Maddie Ziegler From Getting on a Plane With Harvey Weinstein

When it comes to Maddie Ziegler, Sia is basically a bodyguard.
In an interview on the Zach Sang Show, the Grammy-nominated performer reflected on her relationship with Maddie Ziegler, the Dance Moms reality star who amassed greater solo fame at 11 years old after starring in Sia's "Chandelier" music video in 2014.
Over the years—and many music videos together—the songstress has become a mentor, friend and protective parental figure to the now-teenage multi-hyphenate.
"As soon as I met Maddie, I felt extreme desire to protect her and I think that it was part of my own healing," Sia said during the interview. "I felt just extreme compulsion to protect her and yet the irony is that I didn't want to be famous and I threw this child into the spotlight and she would say to me, 'Don't be silly—I was already famous and I wanted to be famous.'"
Sia continued, "And I say, 'And you know it can stop at any time right? If you want it to stop, I can make it stop. You can just go back to being a normal person again.'"
However, "She said, 'No, I just love performing. I love dancing and I love acting so much,' and so I thought how's a good way I can keep her safe is just keep making projects for her and therefore most of the time we're working together." Ziegler is set to star in Sia's upcoming film, Music.
As an example of her protective actions, Sia recalled, "I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on."
"When he invited her, I told [Maddie's mom] Melissa, I just said, 'Please don't, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that.'" E! News has reached out to Ziegler's rep for comment. Weinstein, who has faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct from many accusers, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.
"I know that there's been times where my insight has really made a difference, like has kept her safe," Sia said.
Describing herself "like a bodyguard" when Ziegler is around, Sia said "I just try and help guide."
The performer also noted she feels "terrible shame" about "throwing" Ziegler into the spotlight.
"I wasn't conscious at the time. I had no idea 'Chandelier' was going to be so massive. I just had no idea then she would blow and be this famous little teenager," she explained.
"But I've taken responsibility for it in as much as that I provide her security...That's the most I can do really and that I'm always here for if she wants to cry or has a bad day or has questions about life—that's what I'm here for."