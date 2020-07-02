90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Meet Vanessa, the Woman Colt's Been Lying About

Turns out Jess wasn't the only secret Colt has been keeping on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season five.

Colt was keeping his relationship with Jess, another Brazilian woman, secret from his mom after his marriage to Larissa, his OG Brazilian love, crashed and burned and created quite a bit of drama. But now that cat's out of the bag and Colt is preparing to go to Brazil with Debbie to visit Jess and her family. However, that's where his other secret comes in: Vanessa.

Vanessa is watching Colt and Debbie's cats. But who's Vanessa? A friend he met during the last few months of his marriage to Larissa. "We started talking online and eventually we decided to meet at the casino and we just kind of hit it off," Colt says in the exclusive clip.