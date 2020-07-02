The Crown Season 5 Casts Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

The Crown has found its final Princess Margaret in Lesley Manville.

For the fifth and final season, Manville will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II's sister from Helena Bonham Carter who took it over from Vanessa Kirby.

I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy," Manville said in a statement released by Netflix.

Manville was nominated for an Oscar for Phantom Thread. Her other credits include Harlots, Another Year and Maleficent.