Chad Michael Murray's Birthday Message to Hilarie Burton Will Delight One Tree Hill Fans

Chad Michael Murray gave a sweet shout-out to Hilarie Burton on her special day.

The One Tree Hill star, who portrayed character Peyton Sawyer on the beloved series, celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday, July 1. In honor of the day, Burton received a lot of love from friends and fans on social media, including a heartfelt tribute from her on-screen husband, Murray. As fans of One Tree Hill will recall, Murray's character Lucas Scott tied the knot with Burton's character during the show's sixth season.

"Happy Birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I'm blessed to call a friend- @hilarieburton We're slowly but surly watching each other grow up," Murray wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos with Burton. "Keep making this world a better place! Love to the whole Morgan clan. From - 'The Murray's.'"

Over the years, Murray and Burton, as well as many other former cast members have stayed close, even reuniting in Tree Hill, North Carolina, in early 2020.