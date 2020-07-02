TikTok Star Bryce Hall Teases Potential Reconciliation With Ex Addison Rae

Are Addison Rae and Bryce Hall finally dating after all these months?

Well, it looks like that's up for debate. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bryce played coy when asked about his current relationship status, specifically as it pertains to his prior love interest Addison Rae.

Initially, the 20-year-old quipped, "No comment," when asked about it, but after a bit of pressing he revealed that it's a bit complicated at the moment.

"We're still like really good friends. We never broke, I mean, we never separated for real bad reasons, you know?" Bryce explained. "Like we were just busy doing our own things."

However, he continued, "Now with quarantine, [we're] not so busy. Not saying anything but we're really good friends."

Bryce added that he and Addison bond over their "deep conversations" and how "big we got in such a short amount of time," in terms of their career on the social media app.