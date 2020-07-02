Racial JusticeVanderpump RulesShop E!Golden State KillerWhere Are They Now?YouTube Feuds

14 Shark Tank Items That Are All Made in the USA

This Fourth of July weekend, celebrate all of the Shark Tank items made in the USA that fans can't get enough of.
By Mike Vulpo Jul 02, 2020
Shark Tank is the land of entrepreneurs and the home of impressive products.

If you watch ABC's hit series, chances are you've wanted to buy more than a few items that Mark Cuban, Lori GreinerBarbara Corcoran and the sharks have invested in. 

But as the Fourth of July weekend arrives, we decided to compile some of the best Shark Tank products that are made right here in the United States of America. 

From soft Buttercloth button-downs and Freshly Picked moccasins to handy Scrub Daddy sponges and The Spatty last drop spatulas, more than a few businesses continue to grow right here in the states thanks to the ABC series. See some of our favorites in our roundup below. 

15+ Shark Tank Products You Never Knew You Needed

The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula

Get every little last drop out of your cosmetic, grocery and personal care item with this must-have spatula. It's perfect for making sure nothing in your beloved products go to waste.

$12
Amazon

Zollipops Clean Teeth Lollipops

Candy that helps clean your teeth? It's possible thanks to young inventor Alina Morse who created a lollipop that contains xylitol and erythritol (healthy sugar alternatives) to not only provide guilt-free sweetness, but to improve oral health. 

$6-$21
Amazon

Scrub Daddy 8-Piece Sponge Set

One of Shark Tank's most successful products ever just so happens to be a unique sponge that can clean up any mess. Plus, it's dishwasher and microwave-safe meaning you can use it again and again. 

$18
QVC

KidsLuv Vitamin Infused Flavored Kids Water

If your kids are sick of drinking normal water this summer, spice things up with this vitamin-packed water box that is 100% zero sugar and made with organic ingredients. 

$22
Amazon

Fresh Patch Disposable Dog Potty

Make doggy potty training a bit easier with Fresh Patch's original real grass disposable dog potty. The product is intended for outdoor use on a patio or balcony or indoors as a replacement for pee-pads or artificial grass options.

$24-$34
Amazon

Pipcorn Heirloom Cheese Balls

Oprah Winfrey added these cheese balls to her "Favorite Things" list after discovering the healthy snack made up of organic cheese, buttermilk, heirloom corn and color that comes from paprika.

 

$15
Amazon

Buttercloth Blue Peak in Sky Blue

Buttercloth recently launched their Icy Cotton collection, which is made with the brand's famous long fiber cotton material blended with natural cooling mint fibers to create a soft fabric with a refreshing chill. 

$118
Buttercloth

Freshly Picked Soft Sole Moccasins

Made with care, perfection and a love for the little feet they are intended for, Freshly Picked's moccasins are durable, well designed and most importantly: stay on your child's foot.

$60
Zappos

Nerdwax

Sick of your glasses getting loose or falling down your nose? Nerdwax is here to help! The anti-slip eyewear retainer can easily turn any type of glasses into non-slip glasses. 

$20
Amazon

DadWare Original Bondaroo Skin to Skin Kangaroo Care Bonding T-Shirt

Attention any and all new dads! DadWare's high-quality shirts promise to be the most comfortable baby wraps/t-shirts on the market! Bonding with your baby boy or baby girl has never been easier. 

$40
Amazon

TushBaby The Only Safety Certified Hip Seat Baby Carrier

TushBaby is a soft, ergonomic baby carrier that sits right above your hip. Made for newborns and toddlers up to three, this product features multiple storage pockets and claims to relieve back and shoulder pain when carrying a cute kid.

$79
Amazon

Kodiak Cakes Pancake Power Cakes

While the family business didn't receive an investment on Shark Tank, fans fell in love with the best-selling, high-protein and whole-grain pancake mix. 

$30/6 Pack
Amazon

Wondercide Lemongrass Scent Home & Pet Flea & Tick Spray

After Stephanie Boone's dog became ill from common flea and tick medication and pest control, the businesswoman knew there had to be a better way. Fortunately, she helped create a new era of pest protection that is as safe as it is effective for pets, homes and families.  

$13-$35
Chewy

Just the Cheese Minis

Who wants to try a world champion natural snack cheese? The crunchy baked cheese snacks are a great low carb treat. Plus, the company has been hand-making cheese in Wisconsin for more than 25 years.

$19
Amazon

See even more Shark Tank items that have become best-sellers in their respective categories. And see what gifts Robert Herjavec recommends for father's across the country. 

