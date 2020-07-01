Justice League's Ray Fisher Accuses Director Joss Whedon of "Abusive" On-Set Behavior

Ray Fisher is sharing his experience while working on the film Justice League.

On Wednesday morning, the actor took to Twitter where he spoke out against director Joss Whedon for his alleged behavior on set of the 2017 movie.

"Joss Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," he alleged on Twitter. "He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

Ray continued, "Accountability>Entertainment."

Fans also noticed earlier in the week that the actor shared a video of himself praising Joss during an appearance at Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego, Calif. "Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him," he said at the time.

On Monday, however, Ray posted the clip with his followers and wrote, "I'd like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement."