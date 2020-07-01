The Real Housewives of Potomac's Sassy Season 5 Taglines Are Here!

The chic and shady ladies of Potomac are back and better than ever!

Bravo just released the season five taglines for The Real Housewives of Potomac ahead of the Aug. 2 premiere and they are giving us life.

"I'm still the baddest thing walking, and the most anointed one talking," Gizelle Bryant says in the opening clip before fellow RHOP OG Karen Huger adds, "Honey, the Grand Dame doesn't repeat history, she makes it."

"Maybe if you tried a little harder, you wouldn't have to try me," Monique Samuels states.

"I live in a house full of ballers, but I never get played," Robyn Dixon says.