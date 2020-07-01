Racial JusticeVanderpump RulesShop E!Golden State KillerWhere Are They Now?YouTube Feuds

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Sassy Season 5 Taglines Are Here!

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger and more are back with fierce new taglines! Plus, meet newbie Wendy Osefo
By Brett Malec Jul 01, 2020 8:21 PMTags
The chic and shady ladies of Potomac are back and better than ever!

Bravo just released the season five taglines for The Real Housewives of Potomac ahead of the Aug. 2 premiere and they are giving us life.

"I'm still the baddest thing walking, and the most anointed one talking," Gizelle Bryant says in the opening clip before fellow RHOP OG Karen Huger adds, "Honey, the Grand Dame doesn't repeat history, she makes it."

"Maybe if you tried a little harder, you wouldn't have to try me," Monique Samuels states.

"I live in a house full of ballers, but I never get played," Robyn Dixon says.

As for new mom Ashley Darby, who welcomed her first child in July 2019, she says, "Now that I got my baby, that's the only crap I take."

"Reading is fundamental, and honey, I own the library," Candiace Dilliard Bassett adds.

And newcomer Wendy Osefo cncludes, "The professor has arrived and class is officially in session."

This season, fans can expect to see a huge blowup between Candiace and Monique, possible marriege troubles for Karen and a stripper scandal surrounding Ashley's husband Michael Darby.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Sunday, Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to check out all the season five cast photos!

(E! and Bravo are both a part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby and Michael are in heavenly bliss with their new baby, Dean. But just when their relationship gets back on track, their newfound happiness is threatened by news of Michael's wild night on the town.

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris celebrate their first year of marriage and contemplate adding a baby to the equation. Before Candiace can focus on family matters, though, she must deal with her unresolved issues with Ashley and mounting conflicts with Monique

Gizelle Bryant

Love is in the air as Gizelle Bryant rekindles a relationship with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant, but her daughters are struggling to accept their new normal, making things challenging for the couple.

Karen Huger

Although Karen Huger and Ray are back in Potomac with a beautiful new home, their 23-year "institution" may be in question when Karen discovers that Ray's feelings for her might not be the same as they used to be.

Monique Samuels

Juggling a house with three kids and a new feathered friend is taking its toll on Monique Samuels. The last thing she needs is drama with Candiace, but when a night with the girls gets out of hand, their friendship takes a turn that impacts all the women.

Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon and Juan have been through hell and back, and after living under one roof with their two sons for six years, Robyn is ready to make things official. Now all she needs is for Juan to make his move or will she make hers first?

Wendy Osefo

Nigerian-American Dr. Wendy Osefo, the newest housewife, is a triple threat as a professor, political analyst, and entrepreneur. She's been married for nine years and is the mother of three children, including a newborn daughter. Never one to be underestimated, she is full of sass and ready to make her mark in Potomac.

