Sex and the City Star Jason Lewis Debuts Rugged New Look: See His Transformation!

Related : Jason Lewis on Former Costars Kim Cattrall & Cynthia Nixon

A transformation that would make Samantha Jones swoon!

Today, actor Jason Lewis stopped by Channel Seven's The Morning Show on Australian television to discuss his charitable partnership with Best Buddies. However, as Lewis discussed his breakout role on Sex and the City, we could not help but notice the 49-year-old's rugged transformation.

As fans of the show surely know, Lewis, who played Kim Cattrall's character's love interest and client Smith Jerrod in the series and films, was best known for his gorgeous, long blond locks and piercing blue eyes. Yet, today, Lewis donned a far more clean-cut and brunette look.

On top of some dark scruff and a mustache, Lewis rocked a shorter, darker hairdo. Although his new look is different, it's safe to say it's equally handsome. Smith Jerrod, who?

Despite the change in appearance, Lewis had nothing but fond things to say about the HBO hit, which remains popular even after being off the air for almost 20 years.

On why people are still captivated with the show, Lewis joked, "I think it starts with the title, 'Sex.'"