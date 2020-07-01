Please Don't Bother Telling Amy Sherman-Palladino What You Think of Mrs. Maisel as a Mother

Amy Sherman-Palladino has no time for critiques, specifically this one about Midge Maisel, the titular character of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

During the comedy showrunner roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sherman-Palladino admitted she doesn't read criticism of her work, but she has heard certain criticism about Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), that she vehemently takes issue with.

When asked about tackling the character's white privilege in season three and whether Sherman-Palladino ever worried about how people would receive the character on the 1960s-set show, the creator said, "No, I never give a s--t about that, especially when you're dealing with women characters."