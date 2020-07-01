Racial JusticeVanderpump RulesShop E!Golden State KillerWhere Are They Now?

Supercharge Your Self-Care Ritual with These Must-Have Items

Go beyond a face mask and a bubble bath and really look after yourself.
By Kate-Marie Thorpe Jul 01, 2020 10:19 AMTags
AustraliaShoppingShop BeautyShopDaily DealsShop Wellness
E-Comm: Supercharge Your Self CareE! Original

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

How do you #treatyourself?

While it's easy to slip back into the ‘busybusybusy' routine as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, it is important we continue to uphold our self-care practices. This may look like taking time out to go for a walk, waking up early to journal or practicing yoga more consistently.

If these rituals aren't really your style, or you're in need of a bit more inspiration to up your self-care, we've rounded up our top picks for taking a moment for yourself. From crystal therapy, putting your health first or blocking out the noise, there's something for everyone to make the moment last.

read
Amazon's Big Style Sale: The Best Fashion Deals From Amazon Brands

Trending Stories

1

Tati Westbrook Claims Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star Played Role in Feud

2

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids

3

There's No Crying Over These Facts About A League of Their Own

On the hunt for more beauty and wellness finds? Check out our Daily Deals

Trending Stories

1

Tati Westbrook Claims Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star Played Role in Feud

2

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids

3

There's No Crying Over These Facts About A League of Their Own

4

Lance Bass Knew Danielle Fishel Would Accept Him After Coming Out

5

Supercharge Your Self-Care Ritual