Supercharge Your Self-Care Ritual with These Must-Have Items

How do you #treatyourself?
While it's easy to slip back into the ‘busybusybusy' routine as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, it is important we continue to uphold our self-care practices. This may look like taking time out to go for a walk, waking up early to journal or practicing yoga more consistently.
If these rituals aren't really your style, or you're in need of a bit more inspiration to up your self-care, we've rounded up our top picks for taking a moment for yourself. From crystal therapy, putting your health first or blocking out the noise, there's something for everyone to make the moment last.
