Lori Vallow Faces New Charges 3 Weeks After Children's Remains Were Found

Lori Vallow faces two additional charges after investigators found her children's remains on husband Chad Daybell's property less than a month ago.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, police in Rexburg, Idaho are charging Vallow with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence. These are in addition to charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order.
She previously plead not guilty to the initial charges, but has yet to enter a plea on the new ones. E! News has reached out to her attorney for comment.
Vallow will next appear in court on Aug. 10 and remains in jail unless she posts bond, which the presiding judge set at $1 million.
Her husband, Chad Daybell, a doomsday author, also awaits trial. He faces two charges of felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence, which he plead not guilty to.
Daybell and Vallow became the suspects in the missing persons cases of Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan, not long after J.J.'s paternal grandparents filed a missing persons report in late November.
According to reports, the children were last seen at least two months prior to the launch of the investigation.
NBC News previously reported that the couple, who wed on Nov. 5, 2019, refused to cooperate in the beginning of the investigation in late Nov. and later fled to Kaua'i, Hawaii, where police said they were located on Jan. 25.
In a statement released at the time of the remains' discovery on June 10, Larry and Kay Woodcock, J.J.'s biological grandparents, Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow's son from a prior marriage, and Kelsee Ryan, Colby's wife, said, "The Woodcock's and The Ryan's are confirming that the human remains found by Law enforcement on Chad Daybell's property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering."