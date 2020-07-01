Jennifer Aniston Says Wearing a Mask "Shouldn't Be a Debate" Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jennifer Aniston has an important message to share.

The Friends alum is using her massive platform on Instagram to talk about the importance of wearing a mask amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough," Jennifer captioned her post, alongside a selfie of her showing off her black mask.

"I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this," she continued. "BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe."

The actress pointed out that wearing a mask shouldn't be seen as a political act or something that's up for debate.