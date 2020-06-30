Stargirl's Cindy Is One Terrifying Future Supervillain in Sneak Peek

It ain't easy to be both a teenager and a burgeoning supervillain.

This week's Stargirl is all about Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy), who is both captain of the cheerleading squad and daughter of the Dragon KingAnd based on the clip above, exclusive to E! News, she's not here for any mothering from her stepmother, Bobbie. In fact, Cindy turns the tables on her as Bobbie's just trying to ask how her day at school was.

"I do hope it was nice," she says after Cindy shoves a plate of baked goods into her chest.

"Do you? Do you really hope that I had a good day? Because if I were you, I'd be praying I was hit by a car," Cindy says. "My day was awful, if you must know."

Cindy then demands cheese and wine, and when Bobbie tries to explain to her that she cannot have wine, Cindy's not having it.

"So you're disobeying me again?" Cindy says, but Bobbie reminds her that her father has given her "strict instructions" on alcohol and curfew. "I'm going to tell him how awful you've been to me. You're in so much trouble."